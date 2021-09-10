Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the consumer defensive sector:

Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC) - P/E: 5.62 China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) - P/E: 4.36 Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) - P/E: 5.09 Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) - P/E: 8.34 Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) - P/E: 9.2

Most recently, Graham Hldgs reported earnings per share at 3.88, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 4.18. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.0%, which has increased by 0.03% from last quarter's yield of 0.97%.

China Online Education Gr saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.21 in Q4 to 0.05 now. China Online Education Gr does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Alico experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.66 in Q2 and is now 0.51. Its most recent dividend yield is at 6.19%, which has increased by 3.88% from 2.31% in the previous quarter.

Lifevantage has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.31, which has increased by 55.0% compared to Q3, which was 0.2. Lifevantage does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Mannatech saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.04 in Q1 to 0.99 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.36%, which has decreased by 0.9% from 3.26% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.