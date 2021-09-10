 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why SOS Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 10, 2021 9:39am   Comments
Share:
Why SOS Shares Are Trading Higher Today

SOS Ltd (NYSE: SOS) is surging higher Friday morning after the company reported that revenue in the first half of 2021 totaled $184.5 million, representing an increase of 17 times year over year. 

Gross profit came in at $17.2 million and gross margins increased to 9.3% from 0.8% year over year.

"The robust growth of revenue demonstrated the strong and effective execution of the company's strategy, mainly due to rapid market expansion from regional to national, and the addition of cryptomining and commodity trading operations, both of which took advantage of our blockchain expertise," SOS stated via press release. 

The market cap of SOS was just under $500 million at publication time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

SOS Price Action: SOS has traded as high as $15.88 and as low as $1.21 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 17.40% at $3.02 at time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SOS)

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Moving Today
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com