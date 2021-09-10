Why Analysts See Up To 25% Upside In This Security-As-A-Service Firm?
- Analysts mainly lauded Zscaler Inc's (NASDAQ: ZS) 70% year-on-year billings growth above consensus in Q4, network and raised their price targets betting on network transformation, strong security backdrop.
- Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens raised the PT to $285 from $235, indicating a 3.7% upside, and reiterated a Neutral.
- Owens noted that the tailwinds from the ongoing network transformation and favorable security backdrop contribute to a robust demand environment.
- Canaccord analyst T. Michael Walkley raised the PT to $340 from $300, implying a 23.7% upside, and maintained a Buy.
- Walkley believed Zscaler is increasingly well-positioned for accelerating growth trends given its strong technology moat and accelerating platform uptake.
- Zscaler benefitted from cloud migration, the adoption of Zero Trust principles, and the rapid growth in targeted breaches and ransomware attacks.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss raised the PT to $275 from $215, implying fully priced at the current level.
- While Zscaler's technology positioning and ability to execute to a substantial market opportunity "appears undeniable," Weiss maintained an Equal Weight over the sustainability of the valuation and "remarkable growth."
- JMP Securities analyst Erik Suppiger raised the PT to $330 from $270, signifying a 20% upside, and affirmed an Outperform.
- Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz raised the PT to $320 from $280, indicating a 16.4% upside, and reiterated a Buy.
- The analyst says Zscaler's significant customer momentum is "clearly building."
- Needham analyst Alex Henderson raised the PT to $345 from $280, implying a 25.5% upside, and maintained a Strong Buy.
- BTIG analyst Gray Powell raised the PT to $324 from $279, signifying a 17.8% upside, and affirmed a Buy.
- Barclays analyst Saket Kalia raised the PT to $318 from $289, indicating a 15% upside, and reiterated an Equal Weight.
- The analyst took his margin estimates down despite the revenue upside, saying the company is investing for continued growth.
- Price Action: ZS shares traded lower by 1.51% at $276 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for ZS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2021
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Buy
|Sep 2021
|UBS
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Sep 2021
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for ZS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech