Why Analysts See Up To 25% Upside In This Security-As-A-Service Firm?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 12:08pm   Comments
  • Analysts mainly lauded Zscaler Inc's (NASDAQ: ZS) 70% year-on-year billings growth above consensus in Q4, network and raised their price targets betting on network transformation, strong security backdrop.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens raised the PT to $285 from $235, indicating a 3.7% upside, and reiterated a Neutral.
  • Owens noted that the tailwinds from the ongoing network transformation and favorable security backdrop contribute to a robust demand environment. 
  • Canaccord analyst T. Michael Walkley raised the PT to $340 from $300, implying a 23.7% upside, and maintained a Buy. 
  • Walkley believed Zscaler is increasingly well-positioned for accelerating growth trends given its strong technology moat and accelerating platform uptake. 
  • Zscaler benefitted from cloud migration, the adoption of Zero Trust principles, and the rapid growth in targeted breaches and ransomware attacks.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss raised the PT to $275 from $215, implying fully priced at the current level. 
  • While Zscaler's technology positioning and ability to execute to a substantial market opportunity "appears undeniable," Weiss maintained an Equal Weight over the sustainability of the valuation and "remarkable growth."
  • JMP Securities analyst Erik Suppiger raised the PT to $330 from $270, signifying a 20% upside, and affirmed an Outperform. 
  • Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz raised the PT to $320 from $280, indicating a 16.4% upside, and reiterated a Buy. 
  • The analyst says Zscaler's significant customer momentum is "clearly building."
  • Needham analyst Alex Henderson raised the PT to $345 from $280, implying a 25.5% upside, and maintained a Strong Buy. 
  • BTIG analyst Gray Powell raised the PT to $324 from $279, signifying a 17.8% upside, and affirmed a Buy. 
  • Barclays analyst Saket Kalia raised the PT to $318 from $289, indicating a 15% upside, and reiterated an Equal Weight. 
  • The analyst took his margin estimates down despite the revenue upside, saying the company is investing for continued growth.
  • Price Action: ZS shares traded lower by 1.51% at $276 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for ZS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Sep 2021UBSMaintainsNeutral
Sep 2021Piper SandlerMaintainsNeutral

