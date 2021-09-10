 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Helen Of Troy Plans $500M Share Buyback
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 9:12am   Comments
Share:
Helen Of Troy Plans $500M Share Buyback
  • Helen of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ: HELE) Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of $500 million of its outstanding common shares.
  • The buyback scheme is effective August 25, 2021, for a period of three years and replaces existing repurchase authorization in which $79.5 million remained available.
  • The new authorization represents ~9% of the company's outstanding common stock, based upon its closing price on August 25, 2021.
  • Helen of Troy had ~24.1 million shares outstanding as of August 25, 2021.
  • Price Action: HELE shares traded higher by 1.24% at $233.64 in premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HELE)

Looking into Helen Of Troy's Return on Capital Employed
Looking into Helen Of Troy's Return on Capital Employed
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Helen Of Troy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Buybacks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com