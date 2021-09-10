OrthoPediatrics, SeaSpine Ink Distribution Pact For Image Guidance System
- OrthoPediatrics Corp (NASDAQ: KIDS) entered into a distribution agreement with SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE) for the 7D Surgical FLASH Navigation platform.
- Under the 5-year exclusive agreement, OrthoPediatrics will distribute the platform for pediatric application.
- The 7D FLASH Navigation System is an image guidance system that utilizes a novel and proprietary camera-based technology and machine-vision algorithms.
- The system uses only visible light, reducing radiation exposure by eliminating intra-operative computed tomography and fluoroscopy for registration purposes, both commonly used with other technologies.
- Price Action: SPNE shares closed 4% lower at $16.34, and KIDS stock closed 1.30% higher at $69.35 on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care Contracts Small Cap General