OrthoPediatrics, SeaSpine Ink Distribution Pact For Image Guidance System
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 7:48am   Comments
  • OrthoPediatrics Corp (NASDAQ: KIDSentered into a distribution agreement with SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE) for the 7D Surgical FLASH Navigation platform. 
  • Under the 5-year exclusive agreement, OrthoPediatrics will distribute the platform for pediatric application.
  • The 7D FLASH Navigation System is an image guidance system that utilizes a novel and proprietary camera-based technology and machine-vision algorithms. 
  • The system uses only visible light, reducing radiation exposure by eliminating intra-operative computed tomography and fluoroscopy for registration purposes, both commonly used with other technologies. 
  • Price Action: SPNE shares closed 4% lower at $16.34, and KIDS stock closed 1.30% higher at $69.35 on Thursday.

