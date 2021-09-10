Impel NeuroPharma To Raise $45M Via Equity Offering
- Impel NeuroPharma Inc's (NASDAQ: IMPL) has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 3 million shares at $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of $45 million.
- The offer price represents a steep discount of 29% from the last close price of $21.13 on Thursday. The company's stock gained 27.25% to close higher on Thursday at $21.13.
- See the offer prospectus here.
- Underwriters have an option to purchase 0.45 million shares. The offering will close by September 14.
- Impel will use the proceeds to fund the commercial launch activities and market development of Trudhesa, advance INP105 into a clinical proof-of-concept trial in patients with ASD.
- Related Content: FDA Gives Nod To Nasal Spray Migraine Treatment From Impel NeuroPharma.
- Read Next: Cowen Sees 100% Upside For This Medical Device Firm.
- Price Action: IMPL stock is down 12.92% at $18.40 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Health Care Financing Offerings Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General