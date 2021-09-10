 Skip to main content

Bumble Reports Pricing Of Upsized Equity Offering By Blackstone At Discount
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 6:20am   Comments
  • Online dating services company Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBLpriced an offering of 18 million shares by certain selling stockholders affiliated with Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) at $54 per share to raise $972 million.
  • The offer price implies a 3.3% discount to Bumble's September 8 closing price of $55.84.
  • The shareholders previously planned to sell 15 million shares.
  • The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 2.7 million.
  • Bumble is not selling any shares and does not receive any of the proceeds.
  • The stock has lost 20.8% since its February IPO.
  • Price Action: BMBL shares traded lower by 0.50% at $55.40 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

