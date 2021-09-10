48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) jumped 37.3% to settle at $20.72. Rocket Lab reported 1H sales of $29.5 million and announced it has been awarded a contract to deploy an entire satellite constellation for Kinéis. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $30.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares jumped 37.1% to close at $7.94 on Thursday. The company announced with Chevron that the two companies plan to invest in building and operating one or more new facilities that would process inedible cord to use in aviation fuel. This will help lower the carbon intensity in aviation fuels.
- Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) shares rose 32.4% to close at $24.44 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. Torrid sees Q3 sales of $305 million - $315 million, above the consensus of $294.74 million. The company expects FY21 sales of $1.29 billion - $1.31 billion, above the consensus of $1.26 billion.
- Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL) gained 27.3% to settle at $21.13. Impel NeuroPharma reported pricing of $45.0 million public offering after the closing bell.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) surged 24.6% to close at $2.94.
- Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE: GROY) gained 24.3% to close at $5.12. Gold Royalty, Abitibi Royalties and Golden Valley recently announced plans to combine to create a leading growth and Americas-focused precious metals royalty company.
- Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) climbed 24.3% to close at $8.90.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) climbed 24.1% to close at $62.62 after the company reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 65.4% year-on-year, to $102.4 million, beating the analyst consensus of $90.97 million.
- Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) climbed 23.5% to close at $10.87 after JP Morgan initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and an $18 price target.
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) jumped 20.8% to close at $9.66.
- Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) surged 20.3% to close at $5.22.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) jumped 20% to close at $10.70. Aehr recently received $19.4 million order for multiple FOX-XP test and burn-in systems from a major automotive semiconductor supplier.
- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) gained 19.9% to settle at $12.88.
- Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) surged 18.8% to close at $10.44.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) rose 15.2% to settle at $3.87.
- Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) surged 15.1% to close at $3.50.
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) jumped 14.2% to settle at $2.82.
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) gained 12.5% to close at $7.66 after the company announced Axiomer RNA editing licensing and research collaboration with Lilly.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) surged 12.4% to settle at $26.02 on volume.
- Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE: CXM) gained 12.1% to close at $19.59. Sprinklr posted upbeat quarterly results after the closing bell on Thursday.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares gained 10.5% to close at $420.71 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong Q3 revenue guidance.
- Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) surged 10.5% to settle at $10.18 after jumping 29% on Wednesday.
- Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) climbed 10.3% to close at $2.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) gained 9.5% to close at $3.68. Kiromic BioPharma was recently granted EU patent titled 'Nanoparticle-Based Vaccine Targeting Cancer/Testis Antigens (CTA) And Its Use In Solid And Hematological Malignancies.'
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) rose 9% to close at $5.70.
- Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: CNTA) jumped 5.8% to close at $22.26 after the company announced topline data from proof-of-concept study of SerpinPC in severe hemophilia A and B patients not on prophylaxis.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) shares tumbled 47.3% to close at $7.97 on Thursday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration has declined its request for emergency use authorization of lenzilumab to treat newly hospitalized COVID-19 patients. JP Morgan downgraded Humanigen from Neutral to Underweight.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) fell 45.2% to settle at $2.34 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings.
- Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) dropped 34.9% to close at $5.40 after updating Q3 FY21 guidance. The Company said that headwinds related to labor, material, and freight, will continue to impact its business. For Q3 FY21, Invacare expects constant currency net sales of 0% - 4% Y/Y, against the growth rate of 4% - 7% expected earlier.
- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE) shares declined 19.3% to close at $41.61 after the company reported a wider loss for its second quarter.
- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) fell 17.4% to close at $6.64 as the company announced a strategic partnership with LeasePlan USA.
- Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) fell 17.1% to settle at $39.20 after the company reported a Q3 loss and announced the retirement of James Gibson as CEO.
- Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) declined 15.5% to settle at $50.33.
- Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) dropped 15.5% to close at $10.99.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) declined 15.2% to settle at $3.07. China Liberal entered into $3.85 million million purchase and sale contract of all-in-one machine AI-Space.
- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) fell 13.1% to settle at $4.39. The FDA recently granted 510(k) clearance to NeuroOne Medical Technologies Evo sEEG Electrode technology for temporary (less than 24 hours) use.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) fell 12.8% to close at $92.00 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) dropped 12.8% to settle at $23.97.
- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) fell 12.1% to settle at $20.80 following Q1 results.
- Offerpad Solutions Inc (NYSE: OPAD) shares fell 11.7% to close at $10.20.
- CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) dipped 11.7% to settle at $32.27.
- Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD) fell 10.6% to close at $31.93 as the company reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 47% year-on-year to $55.7 million.
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: OCDX) dipped 9.5% to close at $17.82. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics recently reported a 22 million share secondary offering by affiliate of Carlyle Group.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) fell 8.4% to settle at $3.28.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) shares fell 8.4% to settle at $9.93. HUYA’s CFO Catherine Xiaozheng Liu resigned for personal reasons, effective September 8, 2021.
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR) fell 8.3% to close at $24.92 after surging around 112% on Wednesday.
- Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) fell 6.9% to settle at $23.60. Starboard delivered an open letter to Box stockholders.
- The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) fell 3.8% to close at $538.31 after the company announced it withdrew 2021 financial guidance.
