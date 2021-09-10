Vivo Launches Smartphone With Custom Chip Days Before iPhone's Event
- Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd launched its X70 series of professional photography flagship smartphones with V1 photo and video chips, marking its custom silicon debut.
- The Chinese company strategically timed the niche launch just days ahead of Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) September 14 iPhone launch, Bloomberg reports.
- Vivo's latest model boasts of the top-tier X70 Pro+ built around the custom chip and a Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) Snapdragon 888 processor with integrated 5G.
- Vivo continues to invest heavily in camera hardware like Xiaomi Corp (OTC: XIACY) and Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp., Ltd to win the void created by Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. The companies continue to win their market share by releasing niche technologies at very competitive prices.
- Apple came up with its in-house A-series processors, compatible with its iOS software. Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google's new smartphone processor is also ready for a debut.
