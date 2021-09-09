 Skip to main content

Cathie Wood Sells $138.5M Tesla Shares In Two Straight Sessions
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 09, 2021 10:26pm   Comments
Cathie Wood Sells $138.5M Tesla Shares In Two Straight Sessions

The New York-based Ark Invest led by popular money manager Cathie Wood sold a hefty stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Thursday, booking profits in two back-to-back trading sessions as the stock recovered from months of dull performance.

The asset manager sold a total of 183,648 shares — estimated to be about $138.5 million — in the Elon Musk-led electric vehicle maker in two straight sessions.

Tesla shares, which have risen about 3% so far this week, closed 0.13% higher at $754.86 a share on Thursday. On a YTD basis, Tesla shares have risen about 3.4%. 

The investment firm sold a total of 142,708 shares in Tesla on Wednesday, followed by another 40,940 shares on Thursday. 

Ark Invest deployed the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ), the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) and the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW) to sell Tesla shares over the 2 days.

Wood’s firm holds large bets in Tesla, which it predicts will hit the $3,000 mark at the end of 2025

See Also: Ark Invest Tesla Stock Price Target May Be Outrageous, But Elon Musk Says It Is Worth $3,000 A Share 'If They Execute Really Well'

Each of the three ETFs count Tesla as their largest exposure and held a total of 4.37 million shares — worth $3.3 billion — in the electric vehicle company, ahead of Thursday’s trades. No other Ark ETF owns shares in Tesla. 

Here are some of the other key trades for Ark on Thursday:

  • Snapped up 1.05 million shares in UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH).
  • Sold 59,376 shares in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB).
  • Bought 59,529 shares in Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU).
  • Sold 66,402 shares in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ: IRDM).

