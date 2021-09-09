 Skip to main content

Ex VP And Chief Legal Officer Of Huntington Ingalls Indus Makes $200.29 Thousand Sale
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 7:07pm   Comments
 Chad N Boudreaux, Ex VP And Chief Legal Officer at Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE:HII), made a large insider sell on September 7, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Boudreaux sold 999 shares of Huntington Ingalls Indus at a price of $200.49 per share. The total transaction amounted to $200,291.

Boudreaux still owns a total of 13,591 of Huntington Ingalls Indus worth, $2,713,035.

Huntington Ingalls Indus shares were up at $199.62 after Thursday's closing.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Huntington Ingalls Indus's Insider Trades.

 

Posted-In: BZI-IT Chad N Boudreaux Insider sellsNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

