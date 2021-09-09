 Skip to main content

Semtech Insider Trades $678.69 Thousand In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 7:13pm   Comments
Semtech Insider Trades $678.69 Thousand In Company Stock

Charles B Ammann, Evp at Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC), made a large insider sell on September 8, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Ammann sold 8,958 shares of Semtech at a price of $75.76 per share. The total transaction amounted to $678,687.

Following the transaction, Ammann no longer owns shares of the company.

Semtech shares were down at $74.87 after Thursday's closing.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Semtech's Insider Trades.

 

