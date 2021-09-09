 Skip to main content

Chief Financial Officer Of Transdigm Gr Makes $502.52 Thousand Buy
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 7:16pm   Comments
Chief Financial Officer Of Transdigm Gr Makes $502.52 Thousand Buy

Michael Lisman, Chief Financial Officer at Transdigm Gr (NYSE:TDG), made a large insider buy on September 7, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Lisman purchased 850 shares of Transdigm Gr at a price of $591.76 per share. The total transaction amounted to $502,515.

Following the transaction, Lisman now owns 2,309 shares of Transdigm Gr, worth $1,380,585.

Transdigm Gr shares were up at $597.91 after Thursday's closing.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Transdigm Gr's Insider Trades.

 

Posted-In: BZI-IT insider buys Michael LismanNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

