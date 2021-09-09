 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Notable Edwards Lifesciences Insider Trades $1.39 Million In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 6:52pm   Comments
Share:
Notable Edwards Lifesciences Insider Trades $1.39 Million In Company Stock

 Catherine Szyman, Insider at Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 8, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports that on September 8, Catherine Szyman bought 9,741 Edwards Lifesciences shares at a price of $21.76 per share, for a total of $211,964. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market at a price of $121.28 to raise a total of $1,181,362 from the sale.

Szyman still owns a total of 27,415 of Edwards Lifesciences worth, $3,349,290.

Edwards Lifesciences shares were down at $122.17 after Thursday's closing.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Edwards Lifesciences's Insider Trades.

 

Related Articles (EW)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: ProQR-Lilly R&D Partnership, Sanofi's Pemphigus Trial Disappointment, Humanigen's COVID-19 Drug Denied Emergency Use Authorization
The Daily Biotech Pulse: MacroGenics' Clinical Trial Disappointment, Sanofi to Buy Kadmon, Alector Loses 2 Key Executives, ADMA's FDA Nod
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cellect Jumps On First Apograft Transplantation, AstraZeneca, European Commission Bury Legal Hatchet, Cassava Defends Itself
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cara's Korsuva Greenlighted By FDA, Clinical Trial Disappointments For Novartis, Theravance, Vertex Inks CRISPR Licensing Deal
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Where Edwards Lifesciences Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-IT Catherine Szyman insider buysNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com