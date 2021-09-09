Coca-Cola And Merck Lead The Dow Jones Lower

U.S. indices were trading lower Thursday following a drop in U.S. weekly jobless claims.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.43% to $448.98

(NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.43% to $448.98 The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 0.34% to $379.47

(NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 0.34% to $379.47 The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) closed lower by 0.40% to $349.31

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Dow Jones, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE), Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) were among the top gainers for the Dow Jones Thursday.

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) were among the top losers for the Dow Jones.

Elsewhere On The Street

GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) is trading lower after the company reported weak earnings results and failed to provide updates on its long-term transformation strategy… Read More

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) took a 10% nosedive last week after Bloomberg reported the largest U.S. bank may face further regulatory action over the speed at which it's paying out restitution payments… Read More

Online brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) said it now has a feature that allows retail investors to make recurring investments in cryptocurrencies… Read More