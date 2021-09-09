 Skip to main content

ASGN's ECS Named Prime On $36.7M USCENTCOM Contract
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 4:50pm   Comments
ASGN's ECS Named Prime On $36.7M USCENTCOM Contract
  • ASGN's (NYSE: ASGN) federal government segment, ECS, has been awarded a five-year, $36.7 million contract by the United States Central Command (CENTCOM). 
  • Through this firm fixed-priced, prime contract, ECS will support CENTCOM's Operations Directorate Command and Control Division (CCJ3/C) as they execute military operations critical to regional security and the country's enduring interests.
  • ECS will provide CENTCOM with the personnel, supervision, and services necessary to support critical missions and operations.
  • Price Action: ASGN shares closed lower by 0.16% at $112.55 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Briefs CENTCOMNews Contracts

