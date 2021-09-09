 Skip to main content

Lightning eMotors, ABB Collaborate To Provide DC Fast Chargers
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 4:49pm   Comments
  • Lightning eMotors Inc (NYSE: ZEV) and ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) have partnered to offer DC fast electric vehicle chargers for commercial electric fleet vehicles.
  • The high-output 20 kW to 350 kW DC fast chargers will be available via Lightning eMotors division Lightning Energy, which supplies charging solutions to commercial and government fleets.
  •  Lightning Energy will sell ABB's DC fast-charging systems under the Lightning Energy brand as part of the deal.
  • The fully interoperable DC fast chargers, designed and built by ABB, are equipped with around-the-clock connectivity to enable remote services and compatibility with every individual fleet charging system.
  • Price Action: ZEV shares closed higher by 5.03% at $9.39, and ABB closed at $36.50 on Thursday.

