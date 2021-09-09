United, Honeywell Invest In Alder Fuels Hoping For Jet Fuel Replacement
- United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) and Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) jointly invested multimillion-dollar in Alder Fuels, a cleantech company pioneering technologies for producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
- The Alder technologies, coupled with Honeywell's Ecofining process, could have the ability to produce a carbon-negative fuel at spec with today's jet fuel. The goal of the technologies is to produce fuel that is a 100% drop-in replacement for petroleum jet fuel.
- As part of the agreement, United is committing to purchase 1.5 billion gallons of SAF from Alder when produced as per requirement.
- Honeywell will utilize its process of developing sustainable fuels alongside Alder, applying hydroprocessing design to the process to commercialize the technology jointly. Commercialization is expected by 2025.
- Price Action: UAL shares closed higher by 2.31% at $46.58, and HON lower by 0.66% at $222.93 on Thursday.
