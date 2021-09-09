 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

United, Honeywell Invest In Alder Fuels Hoping For Jet Fuel Replacement
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 4:28pm   Comments
Share:
United, Honeywell Invest In Alder Fuels Hoping For Jet Fuel Replacement
  • United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) and Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HONjointly invested multimillion-dollar in Alder Fuels, a cleantech company pioneering technologies for producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
  • The Alder technologies, coupled with Honeywell's Ecofining process, could have the ability to produce a carbon-negative fuel at spec with today's jet fuel. The goal of the technologies is to produce fuel that is a 100% drop-in replacement for petroleum jet fuel.
  • As part of the agreement, United is committing to purchase 1.5 billion gallons of SAF from Alder when produced as per requirement.
  • Honeywell will utilize its process of developing sustainable fuels alongside Alder, applying hydroprocessing design to the process to commercialize the technology jointly. Commercialization is expected by 2025. 
  • Price Action: UAL shares closed higher by 2.31% at $46.58, and HON lower by 0.66% at $222.93 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HON + UAL)

United Express Operator Air Wisconsin Dips Toe In Air Cargo
Disney And Apple Lead The Dow Jones
Stellantis Appoints Christine Feuell As Chrysler Brand CEO
Reopening Day: Airlines, Casinos, Hotels Get Boost Despite Rising Covid Cases
EXCLUSIVE: Archer Aviation Highlights eVTOL Maker, Plan For Commercial Flights In Open House
Apple And Home Depot Lead The Dow Jones
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com