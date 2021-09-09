eBay Partners With bidadoo For Used Construction Equipment
- eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) has announced a strategic partnership and investment in bidadoo, an online remarketing and auction company of equipment, trucks, and capital assets. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
- eBay and bidadoo will meet customers' needs through this partnership by leveraging technology, data, and expertise to deliver end-to-end solutions and value.
- Through bidadoo, eBay buyers will have access to used construction equipment from manufacturers, governments, rental companies, contractors, and financial institutions, supported by eBay's Business Equipment Protection Program.
- eBay noted that every bidadoo equipment listing includes a detailed condition report, photos, and video demonstration.
- The used Heavy Equipment market is estimated to be $50 billion - $60 billion in the U.S.
- Price Action: EBAY shares are trading lower by 0.92% at $73.25 on the last check Thursday.
