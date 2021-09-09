Amazon To Invest $1.2B Towards Education Benefits For Front-Line Employees
- Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) will expand its Career Choice program's education and skills training benefits.
- Amazon will invest $1.2 billion through 2025 to fund full college tuition, high school diplomas, GEDs, and English as a Second Language (ESL) proficiency certifications for its front-line employees.
- It is also adding programs to provide the opportunity to learn skills within data center maintenance and technology, IT, and user experience, and research design.
- Amazon's initiative coincides with antitrust allegations against the company. Recently it announced plans to hire 55,000 people globally.
- Chinese counterpart Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) recently dedicated $15.5 billion to provide subsidies to small- and medium-sized enterprises and improve insurance protection for gig economy workers amid China's widespread tech crackdown.
- Price Action: AMZN shares closed lower by 1.17% $3,484.16 on Thursday.
