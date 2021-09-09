Peloton Interactive Unveils Private Label Apparel Brand
- Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) has announced the launch of its private-label apparel brand, Peloton Apparel.
- The new line features four Peloton Apparel Fabrics offerings with different features and benefits, from high-compressive performance fabric to buttery-soft fabric for everyday wear.
- The Fall 2021 collection, which features a mix of men's, women's, and gender-neutral styles and accessories ranging in price from $15-$118, is available starting today.
- Peloton first began selling apparel in 2014 in collaboration with several brand partners.
- Price Action: PTON shares are trading higher by 9.47% at $106.73 on the last check Thursday.
