 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Peloton Interactive Unveils Private Label Apparel Brand
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 3:04pm   Comments
Share:
Peloton Interactive Unveils Private Label Apparel Brand
  • Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTONhas announced the launch of its private-label apparel brandPeloton Apparel.
  • The new line features four Peloton Apparel Fabrics offerings with different features and benefits, from high-compressive performance fabric to buttery-soft fabric for everyday wear.
  • The Fall 2021 collection, which features a mix of men's, women's, and gender-neutral styles and accessories ranging in price from $15-$118, is available starting today.
  • Peloton first began selling apparel in 2014 in collaboration with several brand partners.
  • Price Action: PTON shares are trading higher by 9.47% at $106.73 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PTON)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Why Peloton Shares Are Rising
Notable Peloton Interactive Insider Trades $2.42 Million In Company Stock
Why Cupertino Could Get Its Act Together With Its 'Apple Car' Project
Why Peloton Shares Are Falling
Underwhelming: Tepid Jobs Data Could Add New Variable To Fed Policy Equation
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com