Save Foods Inc. Receives Patent For Proprietary Compound From European Office

Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD), an agri-food-tech company focused on developing and selling eco-friendly products specifically designed to extend the shelf life and ensure food safety of fresh fruits and vegetables, announced that the European patent office had approved its application for processes related to core technology; that approval expands the company’s protection of its proprietary compounds for the natural protection of edible matter. According to the announcement, the board approved the validation in Spain, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

The patent covers Save Foods’ proprietary blend of organic food acids that reduces the need for conventional post-harvest fungicide by at least 50% and even entirely, in some cases; in addition, the blend has been shown to reduce food waste due to spoilage by up to 50%. Crops currently being treated include citrus fruit, avocado, pears, mango, and bell peppers, and account for billions of dollars in sales around the world. “In the EU, approximately 90 million tons of food waste are generated annually — that’s about 20% of all food produced,” said Save Foods vice president of R&G Dr. Neta Matis in the press release.

“This, plus the continued and growing demand for natural, high-quality, and sustainable food make the EU a considerable opportunity for Save Foods. With this award, we have secured protection in all key European markets. Our intellectual property portfolio now includes seven issued patents, one allowed and seven pending applications in Israel, the United States, and Europe, four of which may be submitted worldwide, with expiration dates ranging from 2031 through 2041.”

About Save Foods Inc.

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agri-food-tech industry: food waste and loss, and food safety. The company is dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with its customers, Save Foods develops new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improves the safety and quality of life of both workers and consumers alike. SVFD’s initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing, including citrus, avocado, mango, pears, bell peppers and mangos. By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods products not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, they also ensure a safe, natural and healthy product. For more information about the company, visit www.SaveFoods.co.

Image by StockSnap from Pixabay