RiceBran Technologies To Raise $3M Via Direct Equity Offering
- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) has entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor. The company expects to receive gross proceeds of about $3.0 million.
- The Investor has agreed to purchase 2.31 million shares of the company's common stock at $0.65 per share in addition to warrants.
- The purchase price represents a 15.4% discount on RiceBran's closing price on September 8, 2021.
- The offering is expected to close on September 13, 2021.
- Price Action: RIBT shares are trading lower by 11.5% at $0.66 on the last check Thursday.
