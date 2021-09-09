Why Are Sea Shares Trading Lower Today?
- On September 8, Internet company Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE) proposed to sell $2.5 billion notes. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional notes up to $375 million.
- Sea also offered to sell 11 million ADS, representing one share. The shares were worth $3.86 billion based on the September 7 closing price of $351.02.
- The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.65 million additional ADSs.
- The offering proceeds will serve business expansion and other general corporate purposes.
- Sea held $1.3 billion in convertible notes as of June 30.
- Price Action: SE shares traded lower by 5.80% at $323.86 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Short Ideas Offerings Movers Tech Trading Ideas