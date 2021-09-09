 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Sea Shares Trading Lower Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 3:54pm   Comments
Share:
Why Are Sea Shares Trading Lower Today?
  • On September 8, Internet company Sea Ltd (NYSE: SEproposed to sell $2.5 billion notes. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional notes up to $375 million.
  • Sea also offered to sell 11 million ADS, representing one share. The shares were worth $3.86 billion based on the September 7 closing price of $351.02.
  • The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.65 million additional ADSs.
  • The offering proceeds will serve business expansion and other general corporate purposes.
  • Sea held $1.3 billion in convertible notes as of June 30.
  • Price Action: SE shares traded lower by 5.80% at $323.86 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SE)

10 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Cramer Weighs In On Academy Sports & Outdoors, Poshmark And More
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
7 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
48 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Short Ideas Offerings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com