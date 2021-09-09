35 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares climbed 36.6% to $7.91. Chevron and Gevo announced intent to pursue sustainable aviation fuel investment.
- Offerpad Solutions Inc (NYSE: OPAD) surged 35.3% to $15.62.
- Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) shares gained 26.1% to $23.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. Torrid sees Q3 sales of $305 million - $315 million, above the consensus of $294.74 million. The company expects FY21 sales of $1.29 billion - $1.31 billion, above the consensus of $1.26 billion.
- Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) rose 25.1% to $18.87. Rocket Lab reported 1H sales of $29.5 million and announced it has been awarded a contract to deploy an entire satellite constellation for Kinéis. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $30.
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) jumped 24.8% to $8.50 after the company announced Axiomer RNA editing licensing and research collaboration with Lilly.
- Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE: GROY) rose 21.4% to $5.00. Gold Royalty, Abitibi Royalties and Golden Valley recently announced plans to combine to create a leading growth and Americas-focused precious metals royalty company.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) gained 20.4% to $13.79 as the company said its Waycare Technologies subsidiary has been selected by Louisiana Department of Transportationand Development for traffic management platform.
- Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: CNTA) jumped 19.6% to $25.17 after the company announced topline data from proof-of-concept study of SerpinPC in severe hemophilia A and B patients not on prophylaxis.
- Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) gained 18.8% to $10.94 after jumping 29% on Wednesday.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) surged 18.1% to $59.60 after the company reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 65.4% year-on-year, to $102.4 million, beating the analyst consensus of $90.97 million.
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR) climbed 17.6% to $31.95 after surging around 112% on Wednesday.
- Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) gained 17.2% to $8.39.
- Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) rose 15% to $2.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) jumped 14.4% to $10.06 after JP Morgan initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and an $18 price target.
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) jumped 13.7% to $3.82. Kiromic BioPharma was recently granted EU patent titled 'Nanoparticle-Based Vaccine Targeting Cancer/Testis Antigens (CTA) And Its Use In Solid And Hematological Malignancies.'
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) gained 13.4% to $5.93.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) jumped 11.8% to $2.64.
- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) rose 11.4% to $7.85 after the company announced new data from its Phase 1b/2 trial in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer showing "robust objective response rate and progression free survival."
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares surged 11.2% to $423.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong Q3 revenue guidance.
- TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) rose 7.7% to $11.95. The company, last month, said it swung to a quarterly loss.
- Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE: CXM) gained 7.3% to $18.75.
Losers
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) shares dipped 53.4% to $7.04 after the company said the Food and Drug Administration has declined its request for emergency use authorization of lenzilumab to treat newly hospitalized COVID-19 patients. JP Morgan downgraded Humanigen from Neutral to Underweight.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) tumbled 36.7% to $2.7050 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings.
- Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) fell 34% to $5.48 after updating Q3 FY21 guidance. The Company said that headwinds related to labor, material, and freight, will continue to impact its business. For Q3 FY21, Invacare expects constant currency net sales of 0% - 4% Y/Y, against the growth rate of 4% - 7% expected earlier.
- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE) shares fell 21.6% to $40.40 after the company reported a wider loss for its second quarter.
- Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) dropped 15.4% to $39.99 after the company reported a Q3 loss and announced the retirement of James Gibson as CEO.
- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) fell 15.1% to $6.83 as the company announced a strategic partnership with LeasePlan USA.
- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) dropped 14.3% to $20.25 following Q1 results.
- Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD) dipped 14% to $30.74 as the company reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 47% year-on-year to $55.7 million.
- Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) fell 13.8% to $51.30.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) dropped 11% to $93.92 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) dipped 8.9% to $3.26.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) shares fell 7.8% to $10.00. HUYA’s CFO Catherine Xiaozheng Liu resigned for personal reasons, effective September 8, 2021.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 6.4% to $186.00 after the company reported wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) fell 5.5% to $528.67 after the company announced it withdrew 2021 financial guidance.
