Why Peloton Shares Are Rising

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are trading higher by 5.6% at $102.97 after the company announced the launch of an apparel brand.

Peloton says the inaugural collection for fall 2021 includes style-forward, expertly-crafted pieces that have been wear-tested by real Peloton Members, non-members and Peloton's own instructors doing Peloton workouts across the platform's various fitness modalities to ensure every style is high-performing and body-inclusive.

Peloton is trading lower by 12.4% over the past month, potentially amid reopening optimism.

Peloton operates an interactive fitness platform. Peloton's connected fitness product revenue consists of sales of bike and tread and related accessories, associated fees for delivery and installation and extended warranty agreements.

Peloton has a 52-week high of $171.09 and a 52-week low of $78.83.