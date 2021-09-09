 Skip to main content

Why Lucid Shares Are Rising Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 09, 2021 11:17am   Comments
Why Lucid Shares Are Rising Today

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) shares are trading higher by 5.2% at $19.92 after Citigroup analyst Itay Michaeli initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $28 price target.

Lucid shares have been volatile after the company's PIPE lockup expired on September 1.

Lucid is a technology and automotive company. It develops the next generation of electric vehicle (EV) technologies. Lucid is a vertically integrated company that designs, engineers and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains and battery systems in-house using our own equipment and factory.

Lucid has a 52-week high of $64.86 and a 52-week low of $9.60.

Latest Ratings for LCID

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021CitigroupInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for LCID
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

