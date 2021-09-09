 Skip to main content

Facebook Gets In On Chipmaking Fever
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 10:42am   Comments
Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has jumped the chipmaking bandwagon joining the likes of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Google, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), the Information reports.

  • Facebook is building a chip to power machine learning to recommend content to users. It's also working on another chip to improve video transcoding quality.
  • The initiative will reduce Facebook's dependence on including Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC), Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM), and Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO)
  • The move will also lead to valuable savings for the company due to the minimal development cost.
  • FB Price Action: Facebook shares traded higher by 0.41% at $379.15 at time of publication.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

