'Schitt's Creek' Star Annie Murphy Headlines New Campaign For Phexxi Contraceptive

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) has recruited Emmy Award-winning “Schitt’s Creek” actress Annie Murphy to star in a new marketing campaign for its Phexxi hormone-free contraceptive.

What Happened: The new campaign is titled “House Rules” and features Murphy in 60-second television commercials discussing her birth control experiences, the side effects created by hormones in contraceptives and the advantages of the Phexxi prescription vaginal gel – albeit in the saucy and salty humor that her fans have come to adore.

“Welcome to my vagina,” quips Murphy in one commercial. “In here, I make the rules.”

“We are thrilled and honored to partner with Annie Murphy because she is the perfect embodiment of the Phexxi woman: strong, bold, and confident,” said Saundra Pelletier, CEO of Evofem Biosciences. “Her birth control journey unfortunately is not uncommon and together we are excited to help bring greater awareness to Phexxi, hormone-free, on-demand birth control that women only use when they need it and never when they don’t.”

What Else Happened: The new Phexxi campaign is the latest high-profile endeavor for Murphy, whose AMC series “Kevin Can F**k Himself” has been renewed for a second season. She has also been featured on the September cover of the magazine Elle Canada and has been named as the headliner of the new film “Witness Protection” created by the writers of “Schitt’s Creek.”

Evofem Biosciences might be hoping Murphy’s star power will boost its stock performance. On Aug. 27, the San Diego-headquartered company said it received a deficiency letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market stating that the closing bid price for its stock for the preceding 30 consecutive trading days was below the minimum $1 a share requirement for continued inclusion on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Evofem Biosciences was given an initial period of 180 calendar days – or until Feb. 21, 2022 – to regain compliance with the bid price requirement.

The company added that the notification had no immediate effect on its Nasdaq listing.

EVFM Price Action: Evofem Biosciences stock was trading at 82 cents, slightly above its 52-week low of 65 cents and far from its 52-week high of $5.53