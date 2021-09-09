Apple Intensifies Folding Phone Rivalry With This Move
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) continues to explore options to fill the entire volume of an iPhone, Apple Insider reports. The iPhone maker is researching batteries that can fill the gaps in flexible devices like a prospective iPhone Fold.
- The battery-dependent company continues to explore options to make a battery compatible with a folding device.
- Apple's patent application cites that it "relates to electronic device configurations providing flexible movement of aspects of the device," including a mention of a "hinge section" with adequate thickness to accommodate batteries.
- Apple is looking at how a bendable battery might be a crucial part of making a flexible device.
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) has already launched its third-generation, 5G-enabled premium foldable smartphones at lower prices.
