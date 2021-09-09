 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JOYY Unleashes $200M Share Buyback
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 8:43am   Comments
Share:
JOYY Unleashes $200M Share Buyback
  • Video-based social media company JOYY Inc's (NASDAQ: YY) board has authorized a new share buyback plan enabling it to repurchase up to $200 million of its shares over the next 12 months.
  • JOYY's Q2 Non-GAAP loss per ADS was $(0.01) beat the consensus loss of $(0.7).
  • JOYY held $4.9 billion in cash and equivalents as of Q2. It expects to fund repurchases under this plan from its existing funds.
  • The company's principal shareholders recently disclosed plans of privatizing the company.
  • Price Action: YY shares traded lower by 2.03% at $63.25 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (YY)

Facebook and Snapchat Still Dominant in Middle East but Chinese Social Apps like Newborn Town Gain Ground
9 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Ex-Dividend Date Insight: JOYY
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
45 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Why Are JOYY Shares Trading Higher Today?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Buybacks Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com