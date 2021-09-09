4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Alphabet

The Trade: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) Director Sergey Brin disposed a total of 13889 shares at an average price of $2,908.08. The insider received $40,390,310.71 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Alphabet’s Google blogged its consent to support interoperability with devices from Webex by Cisco Systems.

What Alphabet Does: Alphabet is a holding company, with Google, the Internet media giant, as a wholly owned subsidiary. Google generates 99% of Alphabet revenue, of which more than 85% is from online ads.

Netflix

The Trade: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) Director Jay C Hoag sold a total of 35401 shares at an average price of $600.35. The insider received $21,253,031.04 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: JP Morgan, on Wednesday, maintained Netflix with an Overweight and raised the price target from $625 to $705.

What Netflix Does: Netflix's primary business is a streaming video on demand service now available in almost every country worldwide except China.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The Trade: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) President and CEO of HP Financial Services Irv Rothman sold a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $14.96. The insider received $149,600.00 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: The company, last week, reported mixed results for its third quarter.

What Hewlett Packard Enterprise Does: Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a supplier of IT infrastructure products and services. The company operates as three major segments.

MACOM Technology

The Trade: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) Director Ocampo Ocampo, John Ocampo and Susan Ocampo sold a total of 55023 shares at an average price of $64.10. The insider received $3,526,905.90 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: MACOM Technology, in July, reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 11.2% year-on-year to $152.6 million, beating the analyst consensus of $152.1 million.

What MACOM Technology Does: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is a provider of analog, digital and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions to original equipment manufacturers and distributors.