Microsoft, SoftBank Backed OYO Collaborate For Travel Tech
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 6:20am   Comments
  • Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) has forged a multi-year collaboration with SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) backed Indian hospitality startup, Oyo Hotels.
  • The partnership aims to develop Microsoft Azure's cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence-enabled new travel technologies to "benefit patrons who operate small and medium hotel and home storefronts."
  • OYO will develop Smart Room experiences for travelers on the OYO platform, including self-check-in, self-Know Your Customer (KYC), along with IoT-managed smart locks, and virtual assistance.
  • Oyo reached a valuation of $9.6 billion after Microsoft's investment of $5 million, Bloomberg reports. Oyo is also prepping up the IPO plan.
  • Microsoft's Azure Internet of Things will power Oyo parent, Oravel Stays Pvt, digital services to streamline booking.
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 0.12% at $299.85 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

