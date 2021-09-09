 Skip to main content

54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 4:49am   Comments
Gainers

  • eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR) shares jumped 111.8% to settle at $27.17 on Wednesday after jumping 50% on Tuesday.
  • Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) gained 84% to close at $13.01. Helbiz Inc launched a fleet of 150 e-scooters in Durham, North Carolina, after securing a one-year permit.
  • Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDMN) shares surged 71.1% to close at $9.07 on Wednesday. Sanofi announced Wednesday it has agreed to acquire New York-based biopharma Kadmon in a $1.9 billion all-cash deal.
  • Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) gained 30% to settle at $2.69 after a FFC permit was circulating with traders. The permit being circulated said that Apple Inc. is one of the company’s customers.
  • Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) jumped 29.4% to close at $9.21.
  • ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) shares surged 26.2% to settle at $260.00. ICU Medical agreed to acquire Smiths Group plc's Medical division in a transaction that will create an IV therapy company and simplify customer workflow.
  • Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) rose 24% to close at $14.01 after jumping 22% on Tuesday.
  • Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GANX) gained 20.1% to settle at $9.49 after the company announced positive topline data in patient-derived iPSC study evaluating STAR compounds as a treatment for Gaucher and Parkinson's disease.
  • Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) rose 20% to close at $23.16.
  • Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) gained 17.8% to settle at $93.08 as the company agreed to sell its Hardware & Home Improvement (HHI) segment to ASSA ABLOY , a Swedish conglomerate, for $4.3 billion in cash.
  • Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) jumped 17% to close at $7.08.
  • Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) gained 16.5% to settle at $6.34.
  • Renovacor, Inc. (NYSE: RCOR) rose 16.4% to close at $9.72. A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission recently showed that Wong purchased 800,000 shares of Renovacor at a price of $10 per share.
  • MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRM) surged 15.6% to close at $7.63.
  • Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TALS) gained 14.8% to close at $15.69.
  • Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM) climbed 14.8% to settle at $10.19.
  • Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MIMO) gained 14.7% to close at $9.58.
  • Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: BEDU) rose 14.6% to close at $3.30 after dropping 15% on Tuesday.
  • Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) gained 14.5% to settle at $5.46.
  • Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) rose 14.3% to close at $4.79.
  • WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) gained 13.8% to settle at $8.23. WISeKey International announced that it would reveal its end-to-end solutions for Cybersecurity and IoT at the International Cybersecurity Forum (FIC).
  • SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) climbed 13% to close at $21.89. Truist Securities upgraded SilverBow Resources from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $22 to $30.
  • Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) gained 12.9% to close at $7.86.
  • iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) rose 12.7% to close at $8.64. iSun launches residential and commercial expansion with acquisition of SunCommon for cash payment of $24.034 million.
  • Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADL) gained 12.6% to close at $11.21. Candel Therapeutics reported a Q2 loss of $1.46 per share.
  • Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) surged 9% to close at $45.34 after the company announced it will acquire HRA Pharma for $2.1 billion in cash.
  • Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) gained 5.8% to close at $10.22. Vinco Ventures shares gained 21% on Tuesday following a tweet from Twitter user Will Meade indicating he is long the stock.
  • Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPIH) gained 5.6% to close at $7.49 after the company reported a strong rise in quarterly earnings.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) shares fell 22.6% to close at $21.57 on Wednesday. INmune Bio recently announced XPro has been found to decrease multiple species of Phospho Tau and improve neuroimaging biomarkers of myelination in patients with AD.
  • Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) shares fell 19.6% to close at $2.18. Overseas Shipholding, last month, said it swung to a Q2 loss.
  • Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) fell 19% to close at $21.65 Alector announced that Shehnaaz Suliman and Robert Paul will be stepping down from their respective roles as President & chief operating officer and chief medical officer.
  • Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ: RLYB) dropped 18.8% to settle at $12.80.
  • Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELYM) shares declined 17.8% to close at $23.53.
  • Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) dipped 17.2% to settle at $14.28. Absci recently posted Q2 sales of $700,000.
  • Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) dropped 16.2% to close at $6.24.
  • Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) shares declined 16.1% to close at $5.42.
  • Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) dropped 14.9% to settle at $2.11. Minim, last month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.04 per share.
  • Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) fell 14.7% to close at $14.67. Inozyme Pharma, last month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.53 per share.
  • Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) dropped 14.4% to close at $70.84 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUE) dipped 13.5% to close at $35.47.
  • Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGO) declined 13.4% to settle at $24.98. Imago BioSciences, last month, reported a Q2 loss of $8.13 per share.
  • Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) fell 12.9% to close at $3.99. Recruiter.Com Group recently completed the acquisition of Novo Group, Inc., a company that provides flexible talent acquisition to a wide array of customers, including life sciences, manufacturing, and consumer goods.
  • Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) dipped 12.8% to close at $5.19.
  • Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) fell 12.5% to close at $9.45 after gaining 22% on Tuesday.
  • ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) dipped 12.3% to close at $1.93 after jumping 33% on Tuesday.
  • Flora Growth Corp. (NYSE: FLGC) shares slipped 12% to settle at $7.10. Flora Growth dislcosed it has signed agreements with TruTrace Technologies, Inc. and Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. to launch a complete and differentiated global cannabis product validation and authentication platform for consumers, distributors and government regulators.
  • REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) declined 12% to close at $15.01 after the company posted downbeat Q3 sales and lowered FY21 sales forecast.
  • Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) fell 11.4% to close at $4.43 after surging over 56% on Tuesday. The company recently reported Q2 results, including a 43% quarter-over-quarter revenue growth.
  • Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) fell 10.7% to close at $8.29. Coty recently reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL) shares declined 9.8% to settle at $16.61 after the company reported launch of proposed public offering of 3 million shares.
  • UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) declined 9.6% to settle at $56.45 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) shares fell 6.7% to close at $5.05. NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares surged around 15% on Tuesday after the company received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Evo sEEG Electrode.
  • Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SOAC) fell 6.2% to settle at $10.96. Shareholders of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition approved business combination at extraordinary general meeting.
  • Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) dipped 4.7% to close at $25.18. Dada Nexus reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 11.5% year-on-year, to RMB1.5 billion.

