Ford Reportedly Puts On Offer 'Favorite Bourbon Or Spirit' To Bronco Buyers Facing Delay

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is reportedly offering Bronco customers a reason to cheer even when deliveries get delayed due to production challenges.

What Happened: The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker is offering customers waiting for their Bronco deliveries freebies up to $1,000 that could include their favorite bourbon, gifts, branded merchandise, and free maintenance, as per a CarsDirect report citing a company letter to the dealers.

The automaker is giving dealers Bronco Customer Satisfaction Funds who will, in turn, offer the freebies to customers who have booked the sports utility vehicle. The program runs through June 30, 2022.

Dealers could use the money "to buy branded swag," help pay for scheduled vehicle maintenance and provide payment assistance for customers on an interim purchase or lease. Ford has reportedly dealers to also buy for customers "a bottle of their favorite Bourbon or Spirit to thank them for their loyalty and patience."

Why It Matters: The ongoing chip shortage has forced Ford to pause online booking for Bronco, which comes with a price tag starting at about $35,000. Shipments for Bronco began this summer — issues related to the chip shortage and roof supply problems could continue to make it difficult for eager buyers to get their hands on one anytime soon.

As per a CNBC report last month, Ford has been delaying deliveries of Bronco SUVs due to manufacturing issues. Ford reportedly identified a problem with the molded-in color hardtop roofs of Bronco SUVs built to date, which will negatively impact production and delay deliveries to customers by months.

Price Action: Ford shares closed 0.62% higher at $13.03 on Wednesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Ford