 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Boeing Board Will Have To Face Shareholder Lawsuit Over 737 MAX, Rules Delware Court
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 09, 2021 2:59am   Comments
Share:
Boeing Board Will Have To Face Shareholder Lawsuit Over 737 MAX, Rules Delware Court

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) board will have to face a shareholder lawsuit over allegations that the aircraft maker's directors failed to monitor safety issues before the two 737 MAX jets crashed and lied about the oversight to management, a Delaware judge has ruled, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

What Happened: Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn of Delaware’s Court of Chancery on Tuesday faulted the board for lacking a safety-reporting process and then “turning a blind eye” once a problem emerged, as per the Journal.

The judge on Tuesday let stand one of the lawsuit’s claims while dismissing others, moving it past an initial hurdle.

“Rather than prioritizing safety, defendants lent their oversight authority to Boeing’s agenda of rapid production and profit maximization,” Zurn said.

See Also: Boeing Bleeding Orders To Airbus Due To Unrealistic Pricing, Says Ryanair CEO As Companies End Talks On Aircraft Purchase

Why It Matters: Boeing had sought to dismiss the case before it advanced and can appeal the judge’s ruling. A Boeing spokesman told WSJ that the planemaker would review the judge’s opinion closely as it considered its next steps. 

Price Action: Boeing shares closed 1.33% lower at $211.38 on Wednesday.

For news coverage in French, Italian, or Spanish, check out Benzinga FranceBenzinga Italia, or Benzinga España.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA)

Amazon, Pfizer, Roku, Boeing And More: These Are Cathie Wood's Key Trades From Tuesday
UBS Lowers Boeing's Price Target to $290
Bitcoin, Moderna, Tesla, Boeing, And 'The Dogecoin Wife:' 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From Labor Day Weekend
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher
Boeing Bleeding Orders To Airbus Due To Unrealistic Pricing, Says Ryanair CEO As Companies End Talks On Aircraft Purchase
Boeing's Delivery Of New 787 Dreamliners May Not Be Delivered Till Late Oct: WSJ
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: aircraft Boeing 737 MAXNews Legal Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com