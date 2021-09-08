Why AMD Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) are trading lower in sympathy with the overall market as stocks pull back following August strength.

Investors continue to watch for signs of a Fed taper and weigh the COVID-19 Delta variant's impact on the economy. AMD is trading lower by 4.6% over the past 5 sessions.

AMD designs microprocessors for the computer and consumer electronics industries. The majority of the firm's sales are in the personal computer and data center markets via CPUs and GPUs.

AMD is trading lower by 2.8% at $106.13. AMD has a 52-week high of $122.49 and a 52-week low of $72.50.