Why Alibaba Shares Are Falling

Shares of Chinese stocks, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA), are trading lower amid regulatory concerns following reports Chinese regulators have summoned gaming companies as part of a continued crackdown in the sector.

Chinese stocks were otherwise trading higher Tuesday following data showing China's exports jumped 25.6% year-over-year in August, beating expectations of 17.1%.

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV (CNY 6.6 trillion/USD 1 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2020). Alibaba operates China's most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer).

Alibaba is trading lower by 2.6% at $170.59. Alibaba has a 52-week high of $319.32 and a 52-week low of $152.80.