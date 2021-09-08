Gap Brand Athleta Expands REI Partnership To 135 Stores
- Athleta, a Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) brand, announced the expansion of a wholesale partnership with REI Co-op, a specialty outdoor retailer.
- Athleta will bring a curated selection of its product to 135 REI stores nationwide and online.
- The move is a part of Athleta’s growth plan to reach $2 billion in net sales by 2023.
- The collection will include select Athleta premium performance and lifestyle apparel and accessories designed by women for women.
- Price Action: GPS shares closed lower by 2.3% at $24.3 on Wednesday.
