Could Star Wars Be Planning Ben Solo/Kylo Ren Trilogy To Bring Back Fan Favorite Character?

The Star Wars franchise continues to grow thanks to the Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) placing big bets on original content for theatrical release and its streaming network. A new internet rumor calls for Disney to bring back a fan favorite character for a new trilogy.

What Happened: One of the most polarizing characters of the last Star Wars trilogy was Kylo Ren/Ben Solo, played by Adam Driver.

The Skywalker saga ended after nine movies and 40 years but could get a new lift with a rumor from Inside the Magic via LRMOnline that a new trilogy is being discussed featuring Solo.

The storyline would follow Solo after the events of “Star Wars Episode IV: The Rise of Skywalker,” where his character was assumed dead after giving his life to help Rey.

Related Link: If You Invested $1,000 In Disney When They Acquired Lucasfilm, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Why It’s Important: The last trilogy from Lucasfilm received mixed reactions from fans, including calls to wipe several plot lines from the official Star Wars canon.

One common thread is the love fans have for the character of Solo, who goes from the light side to the dark side and then back to the light side, mirroring a storyline from the first six movies of the Star Wars franchise.

“Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens” was the least-criticized movie of the recent trilogy by fans and critics. The movie also had the best box office success, including ranking as the highest grossing worldwide film of all time.

IMDB fan rankings show Episode VII with a 7.8 rating compared to a 7.0 for Episode VIII and a 6.5 for Episode IX.

The box office for the trilogy followed the same path, with Episode VII grossing $936.7 million domestically and $2.07 billion worldwide. Episode VIII grossed $620.2 million domestically and $1.33 billion worldwide. Episode IX grossed $515.2 million domestically and $1.08 billion worldwide.

Even with the mixed fan and critic reactions, Episode VII, VIII and IX rank first, ninth and 14th all-time respectively, for domestic box office.

LRMOnline points to several Disney+ Star Wars shows having timelines moving closer to the sequel trilogy, which could lead to new and expanded storylines from Episode VII, VIII and IX.

All Star Wars online rumors should be taken with a grain of salt. Given the popularity of Ben Solo/Kylo Ren and the box office success, it could be wise for Disney to consider utilizing the character more in upcoming storylines.