BIO-key Continues its Expansion in Higher Education as University of Denver Selects its PortalGuard Platform for Enhanced, Frictionless Security for Portal and Application Access

Jacinta Sherris  
September 08, 2021
BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) is an innovative Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Identity-Bound Biometrics provider specializing in cybersecurity solutions for enterprises. BIO-key’s solutions are trusted by over 1,000 customers, including Fortune 500 companies and firms operating within the financial services, healthcare, education, manufacturing, communication, transportation, and government sectors.

In the past year, BIO-key has announced several new or expanded relationships with higher educational institutions deploying its award-winning PortalGuard® IAM platform, with the latest addition at The University of Denver (DU). 

The PortalGuard IAM platform offers flexible options, including 16+ multi-factor authentication options, and integrated Identity-Bound Biometrics. PortalGuard provides secure, convenient access to various devices, portals, applications and high-value transactions and will now be trusted to secure access for the entire DU community of 12,000 graduate and undergraduate students. 

DU selected BIO-key’s PortalGuard platform to manage and unify its enterprise security systems, internet portals and applications — in a way that’s efficient, flexible and scalable. 

PortalGuard also fulfills DU’s requirement for Single Sign-On (SSO). These features help support a planned campus portal and provide a consistent application access experience, eliminating multiple passwords, while still delivering integrated self-service capabilities.

According to Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key, “We are proud to add the University of Denver, the oldest private research university in the Rocky Mountain Region, to our customer community. We view this as a seminal relationship that further validates our value to higher education institutions in the region and across the country.”

Cochran goes on to add that, “Education customers require flexible and cost-effective enterprise-grade access security for operations and remote access, they also need to address cybersecurity insurance compliance requirements."

BIO-key is in an ideal position to deliver those solutions to not only educational institutions, but also to smaller and larger enterprises alike. The company boasts over 25 years of expertise and innovation in providing some of the most advanced IAM and biometric solutions. 

As a growth strategy, the company is focused on enhancing its already diverse range of product offerings and ensuring each solution offers the most innovative capabilities. 

You can keep up to date with BIO-key’s most recent developments and insights into cybersecurity on the firm’s blog. Investors can also view financial information, the latest news and quarterly reports here.

Photo by Adi Goldstein on Unsplash

Posted-In: BIO-Key Partner ContentNews Penny Stocks Education Tech General

