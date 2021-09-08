Google Partners With Cisco For Videoconferencing
- Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google blogged its consent to support interoperability with devices from Webex by Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO).
- The collaboration marks the collaboration of videoconferencing rivals following the extension of remote work over the delta variant concerns, Bloomberg reports.
- Now customers can log into a Google meeting on a Cisco device and vice versa assisting businesses using multiple hosting platforms or undergoing platform migration. Google expects the general availability later this year.
- Google plans to give Meet users even broader calling interoperability with support for other conferencing services in the near future.
- Other major video conferencing providers include Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) and Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Microsoft Teams.
- Google is also adding innovations to its Google Workspace by going live with spaces. Other features include streamlined navigation, discoverable Spaces, enhanced search, in-line topic threading, and security features.
- Price Action: CSCO shares traded lower by 0.39% at $58.66 on the last check Wednesday.
