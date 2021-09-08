 Skip to main content

Tetra Tech Bags $49M Coastal Geospatial Contract From NOAA
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 1:10pm   Comments
  • Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) has secured a five-year, $49 million, multiple-award contract from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to support the Office for Coastal Management's (OCM) Digital Coast program.
  • Tetra Tech will provide highly technical geospatial services to support NOAA's mandate to manage the nation's coastal resources, including the Great Lakes.
  • The contract's geographic scope extends from the U.S. territories in the Pacific Islands and the Caribbean and to all coastal states.
  • Tetra Tech will provide specialized GIS services that will enable NOAA to develop sustainable solutions to reduce the impact of rising seas and climate change on coastal shorelines.
  • Price Action: TTEK shares are trading higher by 1.26% at $149.36 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

