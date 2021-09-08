Atlas Bags $18M A&E Contract From FHWA-Central Federal Lands Highway Division
- Atlas Technical Consultants Inc (NASDAQ: ATCX) has secured an ~$18 million IDIQ contract to provide onsite construction inspection and contract administration Architectural and Engineering (A&E) services.
- The five-year contract was awarded by the Central Federal Lands Highway Division (CFLHD), a Division of the Federal Lands Highway Office of the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).
- Alta Vista Solutions will provide post-award onsite construction management and inspection support services for transportation-related construction projects within the 14 states of the CFLHD region, which includes some of the most visited and largest National Parks and forests.
- This contract has added significance due to the passing of the $1.9 billion Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA), a multi-year funding program for National Parks, U.S Forest, and Federal Land Management (FLM) areas.
- Price Action: ATCX shares are trading lower by 4.31% at $10.21 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas