 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Atlas Bags $18M A&E Contract From FHWA-Central Federal Lands Highway Division
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 1:01pm   Comments
Share:
Atlas Bags $18M A&E Contract From FHWA-Central Federal Lands Highway Division
  • Atlas Technical Consultants Inc (NASDAQ: ATCXhas secured an ~$18 million IDIQ contract to provide onsite construction inspection and contract administration Architectural and Engineering (A&E) services. 
  • The five-year contract was awarded by the Central Federal Lands Highway Division (CFLHD), a Division of the Federal Lands Highway Office of the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).
  • Alta Vista Solutions will provide post-award onsite construction management and inspection support services for transportation-related construction projects within the 14 states of the CFLHD region, which includes some of the most visited and largest National Parks and forests.
  • This contract has added significance due to the passing of the $1.9 billion Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA), a multi-year funding program for National Parks, U.S Forest, and Federal Land Management (FLM) areas.
  • Price Action: ATCX shares are trading lower by 4.31% at $10.21 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATCX)

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Atlas Technical Consultants Bags $18M Quality Assurance Contract With Caltrans
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Atlas Technical Consultants Secures $9M Multiple Texas DOT Contracts
Atlas Technical: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For August 16, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com