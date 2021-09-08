 Skip to main content

Johnson Controls Reaffirms FY21 Outlook, Sets Three-Year Financial Targets
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 12:51pm   Comments
  • Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI) provided its medium-term financial outlook through fiscal 2024.
  • The company's three-year financial targets include 6%-7% revenue CAGR; 250-300 basis points of segment EBITA margin expansion; 18%-21% EPS CAGR; and 100% free cash flow conversion.
  • In addition, Johnson Controls reaffirmed its Q4 and 2021 full-year guidance, including organic revenue growth up mid-single digits year-over-year.
  • It expects adjusted segment EBITA margin expansion of 30 basis points for Q4; 80-90 basis points for full-year.
  • Adjusted EPS before special items of $0.86 - $0.88, up 13%-16% year-over-year for Q4, versus the consensus of $0.89.
  • Adjusted EPS before special items of $2.64 - $2.66, representing 18%-19% Y/Y growth for full-year, versus the consensus of $2.66.
  • Price Action: JCI shares are trading higher by 2.13% at $74.92 on the last check Wednesday.

