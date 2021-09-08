 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Caesars Entertainment Enters Sports Betting Partnership With Baltimore Ravens
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 12:17pm   Comments
Share:
Caesars Entertainment Enters Sports Betting Partnership With Baltimore Ravens
  • Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) has signed a partnership agreement with The Baltimore Ravens, becoming the team's premier sport betting partner.
  • The agreement will also expand Horseshoe Baltimore's status as the NFL team's only official casino partner.
  • The five-year agreement provides the newly-launched Caesars Sportsbook naming rights throughout the club level of M&T Bank Stadium, additional exposure through signature animated displays across all of the stadium's LED boards.
  • Pending regulatory approval, Caesars Sportsbook will provide Ravens fans and other sports enthusiasts sports betting experience with its mobile app and at its retail sportsbook.
  • Price Action: CZR shares are trading lower by 2.65% at $104.16 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CZR)

Caesars Entertainment Asset Sale Coming In At Higher Price And Could Bring More Upside
Genius Sports Tightens Guidance, Signs More NFL Data Partners: What Investors Should Know
Genius Sports Enters Multi-Year Agreement With Caesars Entertainment
Incoming: Will The Slew Of Jobs Data This Week Sweat Or Soothe The Market's Tapering Anxieties?
Caesars Entertainment Increases Ownership Of Horseshoe Baltimore To 76%
NFL And College Football Could See $20B In Bets: How Online Sports Betting Companies Could Win Big
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com