This Popular Facebook Competitor Seeks $4B-$5B In Bank Loan For Expansion
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 4:41pm   Comments
  • SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) backed ByteDance Ltd is seeking $4 billion - $5 billion in the bank loan to repay debt, replenish its cash reserves for daily operations, and overseas expansion, Reuters reports as per The Information website.
  • The TikTok parent aims to capitalize on the low rate interest environment to raise additional capital, Bloomberg reports.
  • Beijing’s tech sector clampdown spanning social media and gaming to internet platforms has cast doubts over its much-anticipated IPO. ByteDance was aiming for a 2022 IPO amid the tech crackdown.
  • In 2019, ByteDance secured a loan of $1.3 billion, which will mature in April 2022.
  • Meanwhile, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FBcontinues to explore options in the U.S. to snatch user time from the growingly popular TikTok. Other unassuming players like Reddit and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) have succumbed to the TikTok fever.
  • Price Action: SFTBY shares closed higher by 3.5% at $32.40 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

