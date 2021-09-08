This Popular Facebook Competitor Seeks $4B-$5B In Bank Loan For Expansion
- SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) backed ByteDance Ltd is seeking $4 billion - $5 billion in the bank loan to repay debt, replenish its cash reserves for daily operations, and overseas expansion, Reuters reports as per The Information website.
- The TikTok parent aims to capitalize on the low rate interest environment to raise additional capital, Bloomberg reports.
- Beijing’s tech sector clampdown spanning social media and gaming to internet platforms has cast doubts over its much-anticipated IPO. ByteDance was aiming for a 2022 IPO amid the tech crackdown.
- In 2019, ByteDance secured a loan of $1.3 billion, which will mature in April 2022.
- Meanwhile, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) continues to explore options in the U.S. to snatch user time from the growingly popular TikTok. Other unassuming players like Reddit and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) have succumbed to the TikTok fever.
- Price Action: SFTBY shares closed higher by 3.5% at $32.40 on Wednesday.
