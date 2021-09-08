5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) - P/E: 0.79 Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) - P/E: 8.47 Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ:AAWW) - P/E: 4.56 Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) - P/E: 5.7 Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) - P/E: 7.21

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.01, whereas in Q1, they were at -0.01. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Mesa Air Group's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.11, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.23. Mesa Air Group does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs has reported Q2 earnings per share at 4.1, which has increased by 67.35% compared to Q1, which was 2.45. Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Huttig Building Products experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.3 in Q1 and is now 0.54. Huttig Building Products does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Greenland Technologies reported earnings per share at 0.26, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.21. Greenland Technologies does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.