A Look Into Utilities Sector Value Stocks

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the utilities sector that may be worth watching:

Energy Co of Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) - P/E: 7.49 PG&E (NYSE:PCG) - P/E: 4.24 China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) - P/E: 3.87 Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE:SBS) - P/E: 9.72 Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) - P/E: 4.11

This quarter, Energy Co of Minas Gerais experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.05 in Q1 and is now 0.22. Energy Co of Minas Gerais does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, PG&E reported earnings per share at 0.27, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.23. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.06%, which has decreased by 0.04% from last quarter's yield of 3.1%.

China Recycling Energy has reported Q2 earnings per share at -0.16, which has decreased by 77.78% compared to Q1, which was -0.09. China Recycling Energy does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Companhia De Saneamento has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.21, which has increased by 61.54% compared to Q1, which was 0.13. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.94%, which has decreased by 0.83% from 3.77% in the previous quarter.

Kenon Hldgs's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 3.2, whereas in Q1, they were at 3.34. Kenon Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.